Former salesman a 'poster boy' for tragic effects of meth

Bernabei pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including possession dangerous drugs, drug driving, receiving tainted property and fail to take care of a syringe.

A FORMER funeral director and salesman has been described as the perfect "poster boy" for the devastating effects meth can have on a person's life.

Leading up to 2014, Rick James Bernabei led a mostly blameless life. He had worked many jobs, including as a salesman, a funeral director and as a storeman.

But the breakdown of a 10-year relationship caused the father to resort to using methamphetamines and his parents described the downward spiral that followed as "heartbreaking".

The court was told the 35-year-old's serious drug offending began in 2018 when he was sitting in a parked vehicle and police officers approached.

Officers noted Bernabei looked nervous and decided to search the car.

Inside they found 56.4 grams of marijuana, scales, a mobile phone and clip seal bags.

A pat down search of Bernabei also located a syringe.

Months later he was intercepted by police again.

Officers saw a "bulge" in Bernabei's waistband and searched him.

Police found .8 grams of methamphetamine and $1035 cash.

The next time he was intercepted was for a roadside drug test in February 2019.

He returned positive results to both marijuana and methamphetamines.

Bernabei had court for these matters and was placed on a strict curfew, which he breached twice.

Officers searched the residence he was living at and found one gram of meth, a grinder, washbag and other drug -related equipment.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Bernabei came from a good family and his parents attended court to support him.

In a letter to the court Bernabei's parents described his downfall as "heartbreaking".

They described their son as a "kind, respectable and hardworking man" before he resorted to drugs.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Bernabei was a "poster boy" for the effect meth has on a person, but also the "perfect candidate".

Mr Kinsella imposed six months jail with immediate parole release. He noted Bernabei had spent the past 41 days behind bars following his arrest in May 2019.

Mr Kinsella also ordered Bernabei to complete 18 months' probation.

"You have already started on the path of rehabilitation...Don't mess it up."