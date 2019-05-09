Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former prime minister John Howard has come to Peter Dutton’s aid. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Former prime minister John Howard has come to Peter Dutton’s aid. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Politics

LNP brings out big guns to save Dutton’s skin

by Thomas Morgan
9th May 2019 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER prime minister John Howard has sent out a letter begging voters in a marginal Queensland electorate to vote LNP.

Voters in Dickson, which is currently held by Peter Dutton, were this week surprised and bemused after a letter from the former PM came in the post.

"(Mr Dutton) was the most competent Minister in my Government," the letter read.

"As Minister for Home Affairs, Peter has kept all Australians safer."

Former prime minister John Howard has come to Peter Dutton’s aid. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Former prime minister John Howard has come to Peter Dutton’s aid. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

Dickson is held by a tight margin of just 1.6 per cent, with Labor candidate and former Courier-Mail journalist Ali France hoping to snag it come May 18.

Earlier this month, Mr Dutton caused outrage after alleging Ms France, who is an amputee, was using her disability as an excuse to not live in the seat. He soon after apologised for his comments.

 

John Howard's letter to voters urging them to vote for Peter Dutton.
John Howard's letter to voters urging them to vote for Peter Dutton.

 

Leftwing advocacy group Get Up has targeted voters in Dickson with a huge promotional campaign urging voters to vote Mr Dutton out.

Mr Howard's glowing endorsement, which is sure to put other Howard ministers' noses out of joint, is a further sign the LNP is under pressure in the marginal electorate.

More Stories

Show More
federal election 2019 john howard lnp peter dutton

Top Stories

    Don't underestimate 'lethal' flu, doctor's warning

    premium_icon Don't underestimate 'lethal' flu, doctor's warning

    Health LISMORE doctor urges parents to have children from six months vaccinated against what is predicted to be a deadly flu season ahead.

    • 9th May 2019 10:51 AM
    End of an era as Ford dealership changes hands

    premium_icon End of an era as Ford dealership changes hands

    Business The business name has survived 109 years, but Trevan Ford is no more

    Kevin Hogan is 'embarrassed by his own government': Labor

    premium_icon Kevin Hogan is 'embarrassed by his own government': Labor

    Politics Shots were fired when Shadow Treasurer visited Lismore and Casino

    Pair to face trial over alleged child sex abuse

    premium_icon Pair to face trial over alleged child sex abuse

    Crime Two people are accused of a host of historic child abuse offences