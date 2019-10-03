Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former priest is facing charges of buggery.
A former priest is facing charges of buggery. iStock
Crime

Former priest faces buggery charge

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery is undergoing assessment for his dementia before proceedings can continue.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

Court documents revealed he has been charged with committing an act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor, Thomas Trembath, informed Ballina Local Court on Wednesday his client was suffering from dementia and was unable to attend court that day.

Magistrate Karen Stafford requested Mr Kitchingman undergo medical assessment to show the impacts of dementia before the matter can proceed.

A brief was ordered to be delivered by November 28.

Mr Kitchingman is expected to return to court on November 28.

ballina local court buggery northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Meet the 11-year-old snowboarder with a big future

    premium_icon Meet the 11-year-old snowboarder with a big future

    Sport WHILE most Lennox Head kids have surfboards on their minds, Coco Gallagher favours a different kind of board. And she's pretty good on it.

    Plan to rob Casino servo was 'destined for doom'

    premium_icon Plan to rob Casino servo was 'destined for doom'

    Crime Lone employee was stabbed and hasn't been able to return to work

    'Top bloke' has a dying wish for his family

    premium_icon 'Top bloke' has a dying wish for his family

    News How you can make this dying man's dream come true

    Pharmacy robbery accused remains under guard in hospital

    premium_icon Pharmacy robbery accused remains under guard in hospital

    Crime He's alleged to have threatened staff and demanded methadone