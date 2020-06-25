Former porn star’s advice to young girls

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has begged girls to not go into the porn industry for quick cash

One of Pornhub's most-searched for adult stars Mia Khalifa has begged girls to not go into the industry, slamming it as "toxic".

The former porn star made 11 films during a three-month period in 2014, and says they will haunt her until she dies, The Sun reports.

Although she retired from the porn industry six years ago, Mia is still one of Pornhub's most popular stars.

The 27-year-old took to TikTok to speak about the impact making the X-rated videos has had on her mental health.

The Lebanese-American actress and sports pundit said, "That hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people's only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic three months of your life when you were 21."

Mia also responded to another TikTok user who joked about doing porn to earn big sums of money by writing, "When you realise Pornhub pays you 20k to be in a video without your face in it."

Mia replied saying: "Girl don't do it... iss not worth it (sic)," the post read.

Despite being hugely popular in the industry, Mia says she only made £9600 ($A17,000) for her videos, and hasn't received any money from them since.

She says she has also unsuccessfully tried for years to get her videos removed from a number of adult sites.

One of the videos that caused a particular stir was when Mia, who was raised a Catholic, wore an Islamic headscarf, which caused her to receive death threats from Islamic State and fury from numerous Muslims.

Mia claims she was pressured into doing the video.

Instagram user poppymillsx posted about the porn industry's exploitation of women on social media in relation to Mia - and the former pornstar responded.

Poppymillsx said: "Let's talk about porn. Specifically Mia Khalifa. Women from a young age are pressured into the porn industry.

"Once you've filmed one video it's out there, you're a porn actress. So it's very easy to film 100 more, your rep is already 'damaged', right?

"Producers and people high up use this to pressure girls into signing contracts which not only make it hard for them to leave but also gives them no ownership at all of their videos.

"Women like Mia Khalifa have videos out there from years ago that will never go away. Women are haunted by the decisions they made years ago.

"But they weren't their decisions. They were exploited. Please only support ethical porn (onlyfans or amateurs) so it's all on the creators' terms.

"Don't support another vulnerable woman getting exploited just because they need money for rent."

Mia replied saying: "Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don't want another girl to go through that - because no one should."

