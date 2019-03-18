Vote for Labor is vote for weakened gun laws: Howard

Former PM John Howard warns a vote for Labor is a vote for weakened gun laws

Former PM John Howard warns a vote for Labor is a vote for weakened gun laws

NSW Labor leader Michael Daley's preference deal with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers will be the focus of government attack advertisements in the final days of the state election campaign.

Last night advertisements went on social media featuring former Prime Minister John Howard warning a vote for Labor is a vote for weakened gun laws.

The advertisements were due to be released on Saturday night but were cancelled in the wake of the Christchurch massacre with the Liberal party not wanting to appear to be politicising the issue but yesterday they decided to push ahead with it.

They may run on television this week.

Former PM John Howard in last night’s ad.

"It's very clear that Michael Daley and Labor have done a preference deal with Robert Borsak's Shooters Party. This party, the Shooters Party was arguing only a short while ago for a repeal of the 1996 National Gun Control Agreement. It's very clear that if Labor were to win the Shooters would put enormous pressure on them to water down that agreement, and that would be at a great cost to community safety," Mr Howard says in the video.

"What that preference deal demonstrates, is that Labor will do anything to buy a vote, and it's a reason not to reward that kind of attitude."

"So vote liberal or nationals and make sure we keep our effective, widely acclaimed firearms laws in place."

Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday called on the opposition leader to cut ties with the pro-gun party, saying Labor's preference deal with the Shooters legitimised its cause.

"It concerns me because it legitimises a party, being the Shooters, who support the reduction or dilution of our gun laws," Ms Berejiklian said.

"They support giving access to guns to ten year olds, they support bringing semiautomatics into New South Wales - I don't stand for that."

NSW state election poll results for Goulburn and Penrith.

Mr Daley said he would resign from parliament if gun laws are weakened, and said in his earlier years he worked as a customs officer at Sydney Airport keeping prohibited weapons out of Australia.

"I will resign from parliament, I will not be a part of a parliament that weakens the gun laws in NSW, it will not happen if I am the Premier," he said.

"I'm not combining with the Shooters on the floor of the parliament at all … there is a big leap between what's on a how to vote (card), and what might be in legislation."

You'd better believe it … They Said It

Shooters upper house member Robert Borsak disagreed with Ms Berejikllian's comments, and said his party does not support bringing semiautomatic firearms into NSW or giving ten years olds access to firearms.

"She's basically lying in a desperate attempt to somehow direct criticism to us, and somehow to link us in the most immoral possible way to the disgusting thing that white racist did (in New Zealand)," he said.

"It's disgraceful, that the Premier of NSW should try to play politics with the shocking current situation in New Zealand, how dare she do that, when she knows what she is saying is a lie."