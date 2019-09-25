Menu
ABOVE: Former PM and Davidson RFS member Tony Abbott surprised residents at the popular Drake watering hole, the Lunatic Hotel.
Former PM Abbott volunteers to fight Northern NSW fires

Alison Paterson
by
25th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
YOU don't expect to run into a former Prime minister in your local pub, but that is what happened to residents at Drake recently.

On Monday the popular Drake establishment, the Lunatic Hotel posted on social media Australia's 28th Prime Minister was in the bar.

It was his second visit to the region helping to contain the Long Gully Road Fire with colleagues from the RFS Davidson brigade.

"The Locals got a bit of a shock tonight (when) they met a Fire Fighter who has now been here in Drake twice fighting our Long Gully Fire,” the post read.

"Thanks to all the guys who have returned to help us fight our fire we really appreciate all your efforts.”

While the post attracted some criticism, many residents took to the comments to thank Mr Abbott.

Angela Weber - "Thank You For Your Help Mr Abbott!!! It's been much appreciated!! You were on our Rd today!! :)”

David John Smith - "Best PM we never had a chance to have.”

Vicki Groth - "At least Tony's in there fighting right along side other fireys! Good onya mate!”

Jason Kowald - "And I misst (sic) it.”

Benjamin Ainscough - "Legends.”

Bryce Esdaile - "He's True Blue.”

Earlier this month Mr Abbott was reported as saying the bushfires in northern New South Wales were among the worst he's ever seen.

The fire has destroyed 17 homes in the Drake area and burned in excess of 65,000Ha.

The former prime minister was part of a strike team which fought the bushfire near Tenterfield.

Mr Abbott said he felt the Long Gully Road Fire was "probably the worst firefront activity that I've seen since the 2001 Blue Mountains fires which obviously were very, very bad indeed.”

