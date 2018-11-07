Former Versace worker jailed for homeless bashing

A FORMER Palazzo Versace worker bashed a man so badly he needed three metal plates in his skull.

While on bail for that assault, he robbed a woman and stomped on her head.

Numen Yarrie, 37, yesterday pleaded guilty to grevious bodily harm and robbery with actual violence in the Southport District Court for the separate offences, in July 2016 and in October 2017.

Numen Yarrie. Source: Facebook.

Judge Katherine McGinness said Yarrie's actions were "cowardly and vicious" and sentenced him to a total of seven years prison with a parole eligibility date in January 2021.

Yarrie was represented by two barristers, instructed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service and Legal Aid respectively, due to a conflict of interest, the court was told.

Yarrie's first offence related to the violent bashing of fellow homeless man Robert Bawden, aged in his 70s, at a Rosie's food truck on The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise.

Yarrie's co-accused Noal Peter Montemayor-Mabb was sentenced to six years prison for the attack.

The pair punched Bawden in the head and neck more than 20 times before Yarrie kicked him while he was on the ground.

Bawden was left in a pool of his own blood and required a number of surgeries, including metal plates in his skull.

The second offence related to the violent robbery of a 51-year-old woman.

He stomped on her head and shoulder and stole $800.

Crown prosecutor Kathleen Christopherson said Yarrie had a history of violence.

Barrister Daniel Cole submitted a report to the court that he said suggested Yarrie was likely to suffer from foetal alcohol syndrome disorder.

Mr Cole said Yarrie's mother died in custody in 1987 and Yarrie suffered difficulties when he came out as a gay man after dropping out of high school in Year 9.

Yarrie was ostracised by his family so he turned to alcohol to cope, a habit he funded with ABSTUDY, which are payments for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander students or apprentices, the court was told.

Yarrie worked as a housekeeper at Palazzo Versace but was homeless and affected by alcohol or drugs at the time of both offences.

Since pleading guilty two months ago Mr Cole said Yarrie had spent the time on remand in protective custody.