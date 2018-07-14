Former One Nation political adviser guilty of rape

Former One Nation adviser Sean Black has been found guilty of rape and assault. Picture: David Clark/AAP

Former One Nation adviser Sean Black has been found guilty of rape and assault. Picture: David Clark/AAP

FORMER One Nation adviser Sean Black has been convicted of brutally assaulting and raping woman more than a decade ago.

The 40-year-old, who was once a media adviser to outspoken former senator Malcolm Roberts, pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of rape, at the beginning of his trial this week.

The ex-Logan City councillor was late yesterday convicted by a Brisbane District Court jury of two counts of assault and the rape of the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The violent attacks occurred over several months more than a decade ago and began when Black allegedly pushed the woman down a set of stairs.

He also called the woman a "filthy dog" during the incident, the court heard during the trial.

Black was also convicted of crushing her hand in a door and raping the woman in a bathroom.

He was found not guilty of a third count of assault, which was allegedly picking the woman up and throwing her against a wall.

The jury deliberated for more than 12 hours, before reaching a verdict on Friday night.

After failing to reach a unanimous verdict on the rape charge after seven hours of deliberations, the jury were instructed by Judge Glen Cash to attempt to come to a majority verdict, which was eventually reached.

During the trial, the jury heard Black, who arrived to court on Thursday carrying a newborn baby, told the woman: "I will shoot you in the head and kill you".

Crown prosector Brendan White told the court the complainant said: "He (Black) had me convinced he was in with the police and politicians".

The court was told Black allegedly said to the woman: "I know the police … I know everyone … I will kill you. I will shoot you in the head and kill you … and no one would ever even look for you".

The victim had several bruises following the alleged assaults.

Black's defence barrister Rick Taylor argued during the trial the victim had invented the rape allegation as leverage against the former One Nation heavyweight.

"You are here in this trial … not because she was raped but because she had the confidence to weave the fabric of lies into a not-so convincing story," he argued.

"These lies don't stack up."

Black will be sentenced on July 26 and he was remanded in custody until that date.