Former Olympic hopeful in court over cross-dressing break-in
JAMIE Thomas Lacey was once an aspiring athlete with dreams to compete at the Olympics, but an addiction to ice transformed him into a perverted criminal.
The former competitive boxer appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week after he was caught wearing a dress and make-up inside a motel room he had broken into.
It's the latest entry on his criminal history, which features offences of a disturbing sexual nature.
Lacey's rap sheet includes him masturbating in strangers' homes and possessing child pornography.
The 38-year-old, who is currently staying at a drug rehabilitation centre, pleaded guilty to one count of entering a premises to commit an indictable offence over the cross-dressing motel event.
The court heard the Maryborough man left a vacant motel room in disarray while high on drugs in May last year, after breaking in through a window.
Inside, he moved furniture around, soiled the bed, and stole clothes from the motel laundry room to wear.
When motel staff walked in on Lacey, he informed them: "I had nowhere to sleep last night so I squatted for the night".
The court heard that the qualified slaughterman's life spiralled out of control after he became hooked on the drug ice at age 18 - which is when he was at the peak of his boxing career - after being introduced to the drug by friends.
He has struggled with an addiction for the past 20 years.
Defence lawyer Michael Riedel summarised on Lacey's behalf in court: "It takes hold of him in a bad way".
The father-of-two escaped having to serve actual jail time.
He was sentenced to three-months in jail, wholly suspended.