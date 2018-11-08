Menu
Maryborough man Jamie Thomas Lacey, 38, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Maryborough man Jamie Thomas Lacey, 38, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Crime

Former Olympic hopeful in court over cross-dressing break-in

8th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
JAMIE Thomas Lacey was once an aspiring athlete with dreams to compete at the Olympics, but an addiction to ice transformed him into a perverted criminal.  

The former competitive boxer appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week after he was caught wearing a dress and make-up inside a motel room he had broken into. 

  It's the latest entry on his criminal history, which features offences of a disturbing sexual nature.   

Lacey's rap sheet includes him masturbating in strangers' homes and possessing child pornography.  

The 38-year-old, who is currently staying at a drug rehabilitation centre, pleaded guilty to one count of entering a premises to commit an indictable offence over the cross-dressing motel event.  

The court heard the Maryborough man left a vacant motel room in disarray while high on drugs in May last year, after breaking in through a window.   

Inside, he moved furniture around, soiled the bed, and stole clothes from the motel laundry room to wear.   

When motel staff walked in on Lacey, he informed them: "I had nowhere to sleep last night so I squatted for the night".   

The court heard that the qualified slaughterman's life spiralled out of control after he became hooked on the drug ice at age 18 - which is when he was at the peak of his boxing career - after being introduced to the drug by friends.   

He has struggled with an addiction for the past 20 years.   

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel summarised on Lacey's behalf in court: "It takes hold of him in a bad way".  

The father-of-two escaped having to serve actual jail time.   

He was sentenced to three-months in jail, wholly suspended.   

