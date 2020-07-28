Former Olympian reveals plans for Lismore brewery

TWO MATES: Former Olympian Grant Smith is one half of new brewing company Two Mates Brewing.

TWO MATES: Former Olympian Grant Smith is one half of new brewing company Two Mates Brewing.

FORMER Olympian Grant Smith and business partner Andrew Newton are planning to revitalise South Lismore with their boutique brewery in the old railyard on Engine St.

The former Kookaburra said that between the pair of them, they have plenty of business nous to turn this into a success.

“Not specifically in brewing but we’ve engaged a head brewer now,” Mr Smith said.

“Commercial business-wise, Andrew and I collectively have 40-plus years in running businesses.

“We come from different industries and have different ideas but we have enthusiasm and passion.”

Two Mates Brewing is a craft beer operation hoping to turn the dilapidated railyard into a community hub with live music, local produce and, of course, beer.

“We were talking about creating a community space for children and families, something the region lacks a bit of as far as space were people can go and enjoy themselves,” the Casino resident said.

“We really want to emphasise that this is driven by what the people want just as much as what we do as business owners.”

The idea came to the two business partners after a trip to the world renowned Margret River in Western Australia.

“We went to the southwestern region of the Margret River across the wineries and breweries there and one thing led to another and off the back of the last 14 months, this venture has come to fruition,” Mr Smith said.

BREWERY: The back of what will be the site of Two Mates Brewing. Located at the old railyard on Engine St.

The project is trying to showcase the historic railyard while instilling a vibrant new space into the Lismore community.

“It’s got huge amounts of history associated and connected to the local region, we’re really about preserving that, promoting that and educating people on that.”

The business is hoping to open in December with a planned social media launch in August as plans begin to ferment.

The brewery is looking to connect with local musicians and producers, contact grant@twomatesbrewing.com.au.