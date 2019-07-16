Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $150 million of cocaine.
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $150 million of cocaine.
Crime

Former Olympian remains in custody over cocaine allegations

Liana Turner
by
16th Jul 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Olympian accused of involvement with a cocaine importation operation remains in custody.

Nathan Jon Baggaley's matter went briefly before Brisbane Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The 43-year-old former pro kayaker entered no pleas to allegations he assisted in the importation of more than 600kg of cocaine.

Police will allege his brother Dru Anthony Baggaley, 37, and Anthony Trevor Draper, 54, were also involved in the foiled importation effort.

That pair were allegedly on board a boat that was carrying the cocaine when they were stopped off the coast of the North Coast following an ocean pursuit last July.

They were intercepted by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce about 40 nautical miles east of Byron Bay and were each charged over the drugs, which police estimated at the time was worth about $210 million.

Nathan Baggaley's matter is due to return to Brisbane Magistrate's Court on September 6.

brisbane magistrates court cocaine northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $23 million project will create 100 jobs, power 4500 homes

    premium_icon $23 million project will create 100 jobs, power 4500 homes

    News THE proposed development will have a huge economic impact on the region.

    Fire crews called to Lennox Head home

    premium_icon Fire crews called to Lennox Head home

    Crime Emergency services were called shortly before 7am

    • 16th Jul 2019 9:25 AM
    Membership doubles at city's hot new gym

    premium_icon Membership doubles at city's hot new gym

    Business The site on Wyrallah Rd at Lismore is already proving popular

    $6 gelato theft lands Ballina man in prison

    premium_icon $6 gelato theft lands Ballina man in prison

    Crime He walked into Woolworths and left without going to the checkout