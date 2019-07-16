Former Olympian remains in custody over cocaine allegations

Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $150 million of cocaine.

A FORMER Olympian accused of involvement with a cocaine importation operation remains in custody.

Nathan Jon Baggaley's matter went briefly before Brisbane Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The 43-year-old former pro kayaker entered no pleas to allegations he assisted in the importation of more than 600kg of cocaine.

Police will allege his brother Dru Anthony Baggaley, 37, and Anthony Trevor Draper, 54, were also involved in the foiled importation effort.

That pair were allegedly on board a boat that was carrying the cocaine when they were stopped off the coast of the North Coast following an ocean pursuit last July.

They were intercepted by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce about 40 nautical miles east of Byron Bay and were each charged over the drugs, which police estimated at the time was worth about $210 million.

Nathan Baggaley's matter is due to return to Brisbane Magistrate's Court on September 6.