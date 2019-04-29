Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court in 2017.
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court in 2017. Northern Star
Crime

Former Lismore doctor to fight sex charges

News Regional
by
29th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

By Sam McKeith

A FORMER Lismore gynaecologist has pleaded not guilty to alleged sex offences against more than 30 women.

Glenn Allan Taylor, 64, was on Monday formally arraigned at the District Court in Sydney where he answered "not guilty" to all charges against him.

The charges include aggravated indecent assault under authority and aggravated sexual assault under authority, the court heard.

The court heard that the accusations allegedly stretched from 1993 to 2016 at Lismore and related to more than 30 female complainants.

In total, Taylor is alleged to have committed more than 80 offences against the women, the court heard.

After entering his plea before Judge Penelope Wass, Taylor, dressed in a dark suit, resumed his seat alongside supporters in the public gallery.

On the last occasion, the court was told that Taylor's trial could take up to six months.

The matter is listed to return to court on Thursday.

- NewsRegional

doctor glenn allan taylor lismore sex offences sydney district court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The secrets hidden in our cemeteries

    premium_icon The secrets hidden in our cemeteries

    Community WHY would no-one venture into the old Ballina cemetery?

    Where to vote ahead of the federal election

    premium_icon Where to vote ahead of the federal election

    Politics Here's everything you need to know if you want to vote early

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    News 'He will be sorely missed as a friend, mentor, a coach, and referee'

    Fatal stabbing accused to face three-day hearing

    premium_icon Fatal stabbing accused to face three-day hearing

    Crime The court will determine whether there's enough evidence for a trial

    • 29th Apr 2019 3:30 PM