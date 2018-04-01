Former Northern Rivers star brings passionate show to stage

QUEEN OF THE STAGE: Tash Sultana plays the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest.

QUEEN OF THE STAGE: Tash Sultana plays the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest. Marc Stapelberg

SHE had not long returned from touring South America, but no jet lag was apparent when Tash Sultana took to the stage for her first gig at Bluesfest.

The self taught singer-songwriter, looping genius, multi-instrumentalist and former Northern Rivers resident was for many a highlight throughout the festival.

And she was quick to lay down the law with three basic rules early on in her set.

"If you're homophobic, f*** off,” she said.

She had the same rule for any "racist” and "transphobic” punters. But the crowd remained for the duration of her 90-minute show.

Speaking of the difficulty she has faced in cutting down songs to a radio-friendly few minutes, the young star demonstrated the power of "real live music”, with lengthy versions of her hit songs.

She wrapped up her opening night the show with a 10-minute version of Jungle, before a stunning instrumental encore.

The 22-year-old has previously opened up about her battles with drugs as a teen and her subsequent musical journey. That journey has seen her capture the hearts of music-lovers and if her audience under the Mojo tent on Bluesfest's first night was anything to go by, it's not only Millenials she's snagged with her catchy tunes.

In her extended live renditions, it was clear this rising star is not just a well-rehearsed young musician, but a talent who possesses the true power to dominate the stage.

So powerful and complex is her loop-heavy music, it's easy to forget there's just one set of hands on stage.

There were plenty of gobsmackingly talented acts on this year's Bluesfest lineup.

But despite all the long-time legends and iconic groups, Tash Sultana's performances were not to be missed.

She had the energy to bring fresh life to the popular hits that have cemented her name in the minds of her fans.

There's no doubt she's got the talent.

But beyond those first three rules for her audience, Tash Sultana brought to the stage something at least one other headliner lacked: a deep respect for those who endured the mud, the fire ants and the hours in a crowd to see her.

Tash Sultana will return to the Mojo stage at 8.15pm tonight.