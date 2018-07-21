Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.
Former Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson. Right Image PHOTOGRAPHY
News

Former MP still in hospital a week after cane train crash

Carolyn Booth
by
20th Jul 2018 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson remains in a serious, but stable condition in a Brisbane Hospital a week after her car hit a train last week.

A spokeswoman for the Brisbane Royal and Woman's Hospital confirmed Ms Donaldson's condition today.

The former MP suffered serious leg injuries and had to be cut from the wreckage following the collision last Friday, after she slammed into a train at the crossing on Bundaberg Port Rd.

Police investigations into the cause remain ongoing. 

leanne donaldson traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Controlled blasts and road work to disrupt highway traffic

    Controlled blasts and road work to disrupt highway traffic

    News CHANGED traffic conditions continue next week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

    DAY 1: Highway to Splendour with Murray Wiggle

    DAY 1: Highway to Splendour with Murray Wiggle

    Music Glitter is out, felt hats are out too, and everything 1990s is in

    What we know so far about Casino cannabis facility

    premium_icon What we know so far about Casino cannabis facility

    Business Stage one is expected to be completed by the end of the year

    Chopping tree down is the 'only realistic option': Council

    premium_icon Chopping tree down is the 'only realistic option': Council

    Council News A contentious fig tree that has damaged homes will be removed

    Local Partners