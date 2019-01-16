Sordid sex abuse charges shatter former MVP

John Wetteland is out on bail after being arrested.

JOHN Wetteland, the former Yankees and Rangers closer, was arrested Monday (local time) on child sex abuse charges, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The 52-year-old Wetteland is accused of abusing a child under the age of 14 on a continuous basis. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released on Monday.

He has worked at Liberty Christian School in Texas as the school's baseball coach and also taught Bible studies.

Wetteland divorced from his wife, Michele, in 2015. They had four children together.

Michele declined comment to the Morning News.

Wetteland was the closer for the Yankees in their 1996 World Series win, and the series' MVP. He closed out all four winning games against the Braves.

His raised arms from game six after the final out fell into Charlie Hayes' glove is one of the iconic photos from that championship.

He left as a free agent after that season, with Mariano Rivera emerging as the team's closer.

Wetteland spent from 1997 to 2000 as the Rangers' closer and finished as their all-time leader in saves with 150. He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

A California native, he was hospitalised in 2009 in Texas in what police described as a suicidal situation.

Wetteland emerged from his home with his arms raised when cops arrived, saying he needed help. He later said the hospital trip was due to an extremely elevated heart rate.

The 1996 MVP entered the coaching ranks in 2006 - a year after entering the Texas Rangers' Hall of Fame. But Wetteland failed to make it through one season as the Nationals' bullpen coach, fired in June 2006 by manager Frank Robinson.