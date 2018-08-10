Failed minister out to resurrect career

Leanne Donaldson is seeking preselection for Labor in the Senate. Picture: John Wilson

FAILED Labor Minister Leanne Donaldson is seeking to resurrect her political career by nominating for Labor Left's Senate preselection spot in what is expected to be a "bloody" contest.

Ms Donaldson's nomination comes despite still being in recovery following a harrowing accident last month when her car crashed into a cane train near Bundaberg.

Labor Left Members from north and central Queensland are already near revolt, with one preselection candidate openly writing that the CFMMEU and the Federal executive have all but predetermined the outcome of the ballot, favouring Brisbane-based candidate Nita Green.

Ms Donaldson quit Cabinet after it was revealed she had an unpaid rates bill of almost $8000 and had been caught driving unregistered, before losing her seat of Bundaberg at the election last year.

In a Facebook post this week, Ms Donaldson said her recovery was going well and that she was in "good spirits", as well as praising the nursing care she has received.

Under party rules the position is meant to go to central or north Queensland, but some branch members fear the construction union and Brisbane powerbrokers will steamroll the vote for their favoured candidate, Nita Green.

Ms Green, a former staffer for Murray Watt, has promised to move north if elected.

According to the leaked email, Tania Major will also stand for Labor Left’s Senate preselection.

In campaign material distributed by Ms Green to Labor Left members obtained by The Courier-Mail, Ms Green lists abolishing construction industry watchdog the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) as first in her list of priorities.

The ABCC has cracked down on unlawful industrial activity, securing $2.4 million in fines against the CFMMEU in the past 18 months.

Another candidate, former tourism executive Julie McGlone, wrote in her material that the elephant in the room was the preselection "is most likely already a done deal".

"The back room powerbase of the Left executive has already made up its mind," she said.

A leaked email revealed the five Labor Left candidates are Ms Donaldson, Ms Green, Ms McGlone, Cairns-based former Young Australian of the Year Tania Major and Karin Campbell.