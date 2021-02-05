Former mayor makes final decision on his political future

Former Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith has said goodbye to politics for good as he turns to the next chapter of his life.

Mr Smith resigned from politics and stepped away from being Lismore’s l mayor effective from February 1 to focus more on his role as chief executive officer of Harts Services.

Mr Smith said that decision would mark the end of his time in politics, which included 12-and-a-half years as a councillor and four as mayor.

“This is it for Isaac in politics, I’ve enjoyed my 12-and-a-half years but I have a lot of things I can give in other ways and I really believe there are so many ways we can contribute to our community,” he said.

Reflecting on his decision to step away from politics, Mr Smith said he was content with the decision to end his mayorship early.

“It was time for me to look at my future and now make decisions about what comes for me after council,” he said.

“It is really good to not have that pressure in that back of your mind because as a councillor you are always working.”

Mr Smith said he was excited to be able to take Harts Services forward as non-for-profit sector was a longstanding profit.

“The organisation really supported me last year and they all saw the reasons I wanted to focus on my future,” he said.

“I am really excited about the non-for-profit sector and helping our community around the aged and disability sector, it’s something I am really passionate about.”