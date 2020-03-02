Menu
BEND IT LIKE KERR: Youngsters wanting to emulate soccer great Sam Ker should attend a free session with Football Federation Australia’s U17 Women’s National Team Head Coach Rae Dower at a Coaching Masterclass in Mullumbimby on March 5, 2020
Sport

Former Matilda, coach to share knowledge to keen players

Alison Paterson
2nd Mar 2020 9:00 AM
COACHES, players and parents interested in learning more about how female players can be selected for Junior Matildas’ camps and tours should register now for a free masterclass.

On March 5, Football Federation Australia’s (FFA) U17 Women’s National Team Head Coach Rae Dower will be the guest speaker at a coaching masterclass.

FFA said the forum offered a unique opportunity for coaches, parents and interested players to hear insights from Dower into the competencies she looks for in identifying players.

Dower, a former Matilda, possesses extensive soccer experience including as coach of the 2016-17 Westfield W-League Winning Canberra United Women’s team and is former head coach of the National Training Centre United/ACTAS.

As one of the most experienced and qualified female coaches in Australia, Dower is willing to share her knowledge.

Dower has recently been part of the Junior Matildas and Young Matildas set-up, nurturing the next generation of Australian players.

She oversaw the Junior Matildas’ recent fourth place finish in the AFC U/16 Championships.

The masterclass will be held at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club at 6:30pm to 8pm, on Thursday, March 5.

The masterclass is free but bookings are essential.

More information here.

Lismore Northern Star

