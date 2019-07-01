Former luxury real estate director back in court

Nicolette van Wijngaarden pictured at one of the properties she sold through Unique Estates before the company crumbled last year.

Nicolette van Wijngaarden pictured at one of the properties she sold through Unique Estates before the company crumbled last year. Cathy Adams

THE FORMER director of a failed luxury real estate agent has had many of the allegations against her withdrawn.

Criminal action against Nicolette van Wijngaarden, the former director of Byron Bay-based Unique Estates, was launched in September 2017.

She originally faced 10 charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and five counts of directors' liability by offences of corporation.

It's understood Unique Estates had more than $1.5 million in liabilities, including $933,000 owed to the Australian Tax Office when the company collapsed in February last year, leaving some 35 staff without work.

UNIQUE ESTATES: Nicolette van Wijngaarden Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News Christian Morrow

Before the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney last week, van Wijngaarden entered guilty pleas to charges of directors' liability for offences of a corporation and a licencee fraudulently converting money equalling more than $5000.

Ten counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception and three further counts of directors' liability for offences of a corporation were withdrawn and dismissed.

The remaining two charges are due to return to the court on July 12.

Ms van Wijngaarden remains on bail, which was granted in August last year.

The agency, which she founded in 2008, had 31 properties listed in the Byron Shire, on the Gold Coast, in other parts of Queensland as well as Western Australia at the time the business crumbled.