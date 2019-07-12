Former luxury real estate boss to face fraud sentencing

Nicolette van Wijngaarden is awaiting sentencing over offences committed while she was director of Unique Estates.

A FORMER luxury real estate agency director is due to be sentenced on fraud offences in September.

Nicolette van Wijngaarden recently pleaded guilty to two charges relating to the fraudulent misuse of more than $3.6 million from her time running Unique Estates.

Her matter went briefly before the Sydney Downing Centre District Court on today and the case was adjourned until September 20.

The 44-year-old is expected to then be sentenced on charges of directors' liability for offences of a corporation (accessory) and a licensee fraudulently converting money.

She was originally also facing ten counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception and three further counts of directors' liability for offences of a corporation, but these were withdrawn and dismissed at an earlier appearance.

NSW Fair Trading Commissioner Rose Webb has previously described the case as the most significant of its kind in NSW.

It's understood Unique Estates had more than $1.5 million in liabilities, including $933,000 owed to the Australian Tax Office when the company collapsed in February last year.

35 staff were left without work at that time.

Van Wijngaarden remains on bail.