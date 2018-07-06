Former Lismore radio announcer wins Love Island

Former Lismore radio announcer, Tayla Damir is one of 10 contestants on channel nine's Love Island Australia.

FORMER ZZZ radio announcer Tayla Damir has won the first ever season of 9now's Love Island, scoring herself $50,000 and a new boyfriend.

After getting off to a rocky start (in the form of a love triangle), Ms Damir and fellow contestant Grant Crapp were crowned the inaugural winners of Love Island Australia yesterday.

After the news was revealed, 21-year-old Tayla was forced to choose whether she wanted to split the lump sum of prize-money with 22-year-old Grant, or keep it for herself.

"Obviously, love!" Ms Damir, said declaring she would spilt the cash with her boyfriend of around six weeks.

Apparently the Aussies became hooked on the dramas of the big budget show which features a group of young and fit singles on a Spanish island.

The latest find love reality TV show to hit our screens also had a huge audience response, "smashing digital viewing records on 9now and attracting massive audiences of 16-39s online", nine.com.au reported.

"Around 261,000 people tuned in last night to see Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir clinch victory and $50,000 in prize money in the 9GO reality show - in addition to the 25,000 who livestreamed it."

The 21-year-old former model moved to the Northern Rivers earlier this year to take up the job at ZZZ.