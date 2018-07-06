Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Lismore radio announcer, Tayla Damir is one of 10 contestants on channel nine's Love Island Australia.
Former Lismore radio announcer, Tayla Damir is one of 10 contestants on channel nine's Love Island Australia.
TV

Former Lismore radio announcer wins Love Island

JASMINE BURKE
by
6th Jul 2018 2:30 PM

FORMER ZZZ radio announcer Tayla Damir has won the first ever season of 9now's Love Island, scoring herself $50,000 and a new boyfriend.

After getting off to a rocky start (in the form of a love triangle), Ms Damir and fellow contestant Grant Crapp were crowned the inaugural winners of Love Island Australia yesterday.

Former Lismore radio announcer, Tayla Damir is one of 10 contestants on channel nine's Love Island Australia.
Former Lismore radio announcer, Tayla Damir is one of 10 contestants on channel nine's Love Island Australia. GRAEME TAYLOR

After the news was revealed, 21-year-old Tayla was forced to choose whether she wanted to split the lump sum of prize-money with 22-year-old Grant, or keep it for herself.

"Obviously, love!" Ms Damir, said declaring she would spilt the cash with her boyfriend of around six weeks.

Former Lismore radio announcer, Tayla Damir is one of 10 contestants on channel nine's Love Island Australia.
Former Lismore radio announcer, Tayla Damir is one of 10 contestants on channel nine's Love Island Australia. GRAEME TAYLOR

Apparently the Aussies became hooked on the dramas of the big budget show which features a group of young and fit singles on a Spanish island.

The latest find love reality TV show to hit our screens also had a huge audience response, "smashing digital viewing records on 9now and attracting massive audiences of 16-39s online", nine.com.au reported.

"Around 261,000 people tuned in last night to see Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir clinch victory and $50,000 in prize money in the 9GO reality show - in addition to the 25,000 who livestreamed it."

The 21-year-old former model moved to the Northern Rivers earlier this year to take up the job at ZZZ.

love island reality tv
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ballina set to overtake Lismore in population boom

    premium_icon Ballina set to overtake Lismore in population boom

    News BALLINA Shire is soon set to overtake Lismore's population, in what some say is a worrying trend for the regional centre - but not everyone agrees.

    • 6th Jul 2018 3:15 PM
    Where has winter gone? July temperatures smash averages

    premium_icon Where has winter gone? July temperatures smash averages

    Weather WHY is it so warm and when is winter coming back?

    • 6th Jul 2018 2:45 PM
    WATCH: Yellow crazy ant baiting

    WATCH: Yellow crazy ant baiting

    Environment But vigilance is still needed

    Police target dangerous road offences during school break

    Police target dangerous road offences during school break

    News Drink and drug-driving and other offences targeted in blitz

    • 6th Jul 2018 2:45 PM
    • 1 Henley

    Local Partners