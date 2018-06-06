Former Lismore radio announcer stars on Love Island

Former Lismore radio announcer, Tayla Damir is one of 10 contestants on channel nine's Love Island Australia.

FORMER Lismore ZZZ radio announcer Tayla Damir has been making a splash on channel nine's latest reality TV program Love Island Australia.

The 21-year-old amateur boxer and model moved to the Northern Rivers earlier this year to take up the job at ZZZ, and describes herself as "hard to handle at times" but "when in love will do anything to make that person happy".

Her motivation for going on the show was "to find a guy that wants to get to know her for who she really is with no preconceived ideas formed through an Instagram filter".

Prior to going on the show she told Nine she pulled away from the dating scene a year ago when her relationship ended.

She also mentioned she had trust issues with men.

However Tayla, who lists her interests as "shopping, coffee, the Kardashians, keeping fit, and modelling", has got herself involved in a love triangle on the luscious island of Mallorca, Spain since the show premiered on May 27.

Seven episodes have been aired so far and more than 7000 young Aussies applied to be on the first season.

Hosted by Sophie Monk, the show follows 10 singles staying in a luxury villa in the hopes of finding the one.

Nine's description of the show reads: "Competing as individuals, as a couple, or in teams, Islanders will put their perfect bodies to the test when they go head to head in a series of sexy, intimate and exposing challenges that will take them anywhere from naughty arts and crafts, to messy obstacle courses, to sexy relationships and showing just how fun and physically 'fit' they are".

"At the end of the series, the winning couple (as voted by the public) is handed a pot of money to start their new lives together, but there's a catch: one is given the chance to share the money or walk away with it all for them self. Were they after love or money all along?"

Watch at 8.30pm on 9GO! and 9NOW Sunday - Thursday.