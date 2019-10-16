Former Lismore pie shop closes, building up for lease

A former pie shop on Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, has closed and now the building is up for lease.

A former pie shop on Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, has closed and now the building is up for lease. Google

A BUILDING that was once home to a popular pie shop is up for lease.

The former Country Kitchen Corner shop on Wyrallah Rd at East Lismore, which sold gourmet pies and coffee, had been closed for some time.

But hopes that it would reopen have now been dashed, with a "for lease" sign now up at the site.

The pie shop was popular with tradies for its convenient location on the busy intersection of Wyrallah Rd and Esmonde St. It also had an easy drive-through design.

First National Real Estate Wal Murray & Co have listed the building for lease.

It is described as a "very rare find on a busy main road".

The building comes with a coolroom, freezer room, large food preparation area storeroom and grease trap, and is available now.

Just down the road, Mine & Gary's Fiveways closed its doors in September and the building is still for sale.

The busy little corner store, known as "the fiveways", was popular with locals.

Ray White agent Mark Harley told The Northern Star in March that the 436sqm property had a residence attached and was an ideal entry-point to a highly desirable area.

Mr Harley said the property had two bedrooms, a spacious open shop-front, commercial kitchen and partly covered drive-through driveway.

He said it was an excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to conduct a home business, coffee shop or to continue with the existing use, subject to necessary council approvals.

In other business and development news on Wyrallah Rd, a new butcher shop is nearing completion.

Scott Easterbrook, a butcher of 20 years, has been renovating the building opposite the now-closed Country Kitchen Corner pie shop.

It was a butcher shop previously, and Mr Easterbrook told The Northern Star earlier this year he was looking forward to completing renovations and reopening the store.

He was planning to install solar panels and a herb and vegetable garden.

As well as using meat from his own cattle, Mr Easterbrook said he will be sourcing locally grown meats and products where possible.

"We are going to smarten up the front and offer customer parking and there will also be a new shed," he said.

"It's going to be an exciting time and I can't wait."