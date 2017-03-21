27°
Former Lismore Mayor will receive honorary SCU doctorate

Javier Encalada
21st Mar 2017
Lismore Mayor, Jenny Dowell
Lismore Mayor, Jenny Dowell

LESS than a year after leaving Lismore City Council, former mayor Jenny Dowell is to receive a honorary doctorate from Southern Cross University this weekend due to her 'passion for Lismore”.

In addition to receiving the Honorary Award, Mrs Dowell will also be the Occasional Speaker at the ceremony.

Soon-to-be Dr Dowell was a Lismore councillor for 12 years and was Mayor of Lismore between 2008 and 2016.

SCU Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker, will read the citation while the Chancellor Nick Burton Taylor AM will bestow the award during one of this weekend's graduation ceremonies.

The citation will mention Mrs Dowell's 35 years as a teacher of deaf children and a lecturer in speech and language development in universities in Victoria and her record in "strong community engagement; an improved relationship with Aboriginal people, culture and heritage; and revitalising Lismore's CBD including securing funding for the new Lismore Regional Gallery.”

Professor Shoemaker will also acknowledge Jenny Dowell's opposition to coal seam gas mining in the area.

The event will be held at the Whitebrook Theatre (Y Block) in the Lismore campus as part of the 10am graduation ceremony.

Mrs Dowell's latest public engagement has been as an actress for Lismore Theatre Company's upcoming production of Hedda Gabler, which opens at Rochdale Theatre in Goonellabah on Friday, March 31.

Among previous recipients of SCU Doctor of the University awards are former East Timorese president and current currently the United Nations' special Representative and Head of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau, Dr José Ramos-Horta (2010), artist Margaret Olley (2007) and The Honourable Justice Michael Kirby (2007).

According to SCU's website, the university awards honorary titles to individuals who "have made distinguished contributions to the advancement of knowledge; or service to society or the community; (including service to the University); and achieved eminence in their field of endeavour at a local, state, national or international level.”

Topics:  doctorate jenny dowell scu

