Former Lismore junior could be lost to overseas rugby

MOVING ON: Izack Rodda looks set to have played his last game at the Queensland Reds after a pay dispute with the club. Photo Darren England.

WALLABIES second-rower Izack Rodda could be lost to overseas rugby after moving to terminate his contract at the Queensland Reds amid an ongoing pay dispute.

The former Lismore junior is one of three players expected to part ways with the club after refusing to take a 60 per cent pay cut for the next six months.

Rodda, 23, signed a four-year contract extension with Rugby Australia last year.

His player agent, Anthony Picone, said in a statement that Rodda and the two other Reds players (Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings) would consider legal action against the club.

Rodda has been in limbo since Monday when the trio were stood down by Queensland Rugby Union.

Picone also represents former Reds captain, Samu Kerevi, who inked a deal to play in Japan after leaving the Reds last season.

“It is disappointing the QRU chose to air the issues publicly,” he said.

“Given the parlous state of rugby in Australia and Queensland, we offered the organisation the opportunity to deal with these matters in private and confidentially.

“This offer was rejected.

“It would be wise for the Reds and Rugby Australia to maintain amicable relationships with these players.”

Picone said the uncertain future of Australian rugby, and its ability to fulfil contracts, was a factor in the decision.

“This is their livelihood. It is only reasonable that talented players want to secure stable employment during these times,” he said.

“Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas respect and support their teammates in their decisions and understand that each individual player will assess the situation in relation to their own circumstance.”

The trio were the only players of the 192 Australian Super Rugby professionals to baulk at the salary hit.

A new domestic competition will likely be played in July between the Australian franchises.

The top rugby competition in Japan does not start until January.

