Doctor now facing 69 sexual, indecent assault charges

A FORMER Lismore gynecologist who stands accused of sexually and indecently assaulting more than 30 female patients as far back as 1992 has fronted court again over a stream of fresh charges.

Dr Glenn Allan Taylor, 62, now faces a total of 46 counts of indecent assault and 23 counts of sexual assault.

Nine new allegations, which include five counts of sexual assault under authority and four counts of indecent assault, required Dr Taylor to appear before the Local Court this morning.

They concern alleged assaults against six patients which go as far back as November 1992 up until January 2015.

During consultations Dr Taylor is alleged to have fondled two of the women's breasts, rubbed his erect penis against one of his patient's arms and sexually assaulted four patients, one twice.

Wearing a navy suit, he sat in the gallery and was represented by solicitor Steve Spinks acting as agent for Taylor's lawyers before Magistrate David Heilpern.

Mr Spinks sought a brief of evidence from the prosecution and Magistrate Heilpern ordered the brief be served by November 30 with the matter adjourned to December 5 to return to Lismore Local Court.

The court also heard the nine charges would likely be tied in with the 60 charges previously committed for trial in the District Court.

Dr Taylor was originally scheduled to be arraigned over those charges in July but the case was adjourned after the court heard police were investigating the new allegations.

The former Richmond Hill resident, who now lives in Southport on the Gold Coast, was expressionless outside court as he walked towards his car on Molesworth St.

He made no comment to the media about whether he would be fighting the charges.

The matter will be mentioned in the District Court on Thursday November 9, and returns to Lismore Local Court on December 5.