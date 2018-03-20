Menu
Dr Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court.
News

Former Lismore gynaecologist to stand trial on all charges

Liana Turner
by
20th Mar 2018 12:34 PM

A FORMER Lismore gynaecologist has been committed to stand trial for his most recent charges.

Glenn Allan Taylor, 62, who is accused of having sexually assaulted more than three dozen female patients between 1992 and 2015, faced Lismore Local Court this morning.

Nine newer allegations went back before the Local Court, while more than 60 previous charges have been before the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney.

These charges include five counts of sexual assault under authority and four counts of indecent assault and relate to alleged incidents against six patients between November 1992 and January 2015.

His previous charges include 46 counts of aggravated indecent assault and 23 counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Lawyer Steve Spinks represented Mr Taylor as agent for HWL Lawyers.

Mr Spinks put before the court documents relating to a committal hearing waiver, which Magistrate David Heilpern signed.

Mr Heilpern said Dr Taylor was now committed to stand trial for the nine newer charges, which were adjourned to April 27 to be brought together with the prior charges in Sydney.

