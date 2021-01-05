Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AXED: Former Lismore City Council general manager Gary Murphy has been sacked from his role as CEO at NSW’s Central Coast Council who appear to be $89M in debt. Photo: Alison Paterson
AXED: Former Lismore City Council general manager Gary Murphy has been sacked from his role as CEO at NSW’s Central Coast Council who appear to be $89M in debt. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Former Lismore GM sacked over $89M deficit

Alison Paterson
5th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former Lismore general manager Gary Murphy has been sacked from his latest job as Central Coast Council chief executive officer by the council's recently appointed administrator.

Dick Persson, who took on the role as Central Coast Council's administrator in October 2020, this week announced he had formally terminated Mr Murphy from the position.

Central Coast Council's finances have been undergoing a forensic audit after the organisation was found to be $89 million in the red.

Mr Murphy who had the top job for seven years at Lismore City Council has been on leave since being stood down last year.

In statement issued on Monday and reported by Government News, the council said Mr Persson had terminated Mr Murphy effective immediately in accordance with the provisions of his contract of employment.

"Recruitment of a new chief executive officer will commence shortly," council said in a statement.

In the meantime, acting chief executive officer Rik Hart and chief operations officers Malcolm Ryan "will continue to head the organisation through the challenging times ahead", the statement said.

The Northern Star will attempt to contact Mr Murphy for a comment.

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock and Lismore City Council have also been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, Janelle Saffin MP declined to comment on the matter.

central coast counil gary murphy lismore city council local government minister northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Damaging winds, large hail, severe thunderstorm warning

        Premium Content Damaging winds, large hail, severe thunderstorm warning

        News BOM meteorologist says heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in areas across the Northern Rivers.

        ‘Regrettable’: Tenterfield council boss resigns

        Premium Content ‘Regrettable’: Tenterfield council boss resigns

        News “I respect the man as an individual and respect the job he’s done”.

        Month’s worth of COVID sewage monitoring data missing

        Premium Content Month’s worth of COVID sewage monitoring data missing

        Health The council has been left in the dark as to why weeks worth of tests have not been...

        Lions on the hunt for new coaches

        Premium Content Lions on the hunt for new coaches

        Sport AFTER a four-year hiatus, the Australian rules footy club is back in the pack and...

        • 5th Jan 2021 12:00 PM