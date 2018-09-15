Menu
AIR TIME: Magpies player Jordon Bourke flies high to take a mark. Adrian Etherson
Sport

Former Lion key in grand final

by Mitchell Craig
15th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
SHUTTING down Byron Bay full forward Jordon Bourke will be crucial for the Ballina Bombers in the local Aussie Rules grand final at the Cavanbah Centre, Ewingsdale, today.

Bourke was the difference in the major semi-final with the former Brisbane Lions AFL player kicking eight goals in a 31-point win.

He was a defender at the Lions, playing a handful of games between 2014 and 2015, but has kicked 63 goals for the Magpies this season.

Byron Bay is aiming for back-to-back premierships while this is the best chance Ballina has had of winning one in a few years.

"He got away from us a bit in the last game but we have enough firepower to stop him,” Ballina coach Nick Jackson said.

"They have a lot of former Queensland and Victorian state reps in the team so they aren't a one-man show.

"Byron Bay have been the benchmark for three seasons but we've beaten them a couple of times in that period and Tweed have had some success against them this year too.”

The Bombers beat the Tweed Tigers by two points in the preliminary final last weekend and have had the likes of Jesse Leeds and Joe Ward leading the way in recent years.

They had some handy additions this year with Wilson Thomas and Jeremy Della Bosca joining the club.

"We've gone goal for goal with them (Byron Bay) in a lot of games but we have a few lapses in each quarter where they get us,” Jackson said.

"We know we can beat them and I'm really confident we can get the job done after the season we've had.”

The game will start at 2.30pm.

The Bombers' reserves will start the day in their grand final against Byron Bay at 10.15am.

Lismore Northern Star

