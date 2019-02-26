Menu
**This picture has a scanned reverse - see associated content at the bottom of the details window** Dr John Herron, president of the Queensland Liberal Party.
Former Liberal senator dead at 86

by Steven Scott
26th Feb 2019 6:22 PM
FORMER Queensland Liberal senator John Herron has died, aged 86.

Dr Herron served in the Senate from 1990 to 2002 and was minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs from 1996 to 2001.

The former surgeon was one of the first international medics to attend victims of the genocide in Rwanda in 1994.

A stalwart of the conservative wing of the then Liberal Party in Queensland, Dr Herron was one of the founders of the Lyons Forum, which agitated for family values policies within the Coalition.

 

John Herron in his younger years
John Herron in his younger years

 

After his career as a parliamentarian, Dr Herron served as Australia's ambassador to Ireland and the Holy See from 2002-06.

He was also served in the Royal Australian Medical Corps Reserve, and twice held the role of president of the Queensland Liberal Party before entering the Senate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Dr Herron would be remembered as a man who dedicated himself to others as a parliamentarian, surgeon and humanitarian.

"The great theme of John Herron's life was medicine," Mr Morrison said.

"It was tremendous life experience he brought into the Parliament."

The Prime Minister noted Dr Herron's volunteer work in post-conflict Rwanda, saying he saw things that were unimaginable. "He suffered for seeing them.

"On behalf of the Liberal Party and the Government, I extend to his wife Jan and their many children and descendants, our sincerest condolences," Mr Morrison said.

