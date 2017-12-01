Menu
Former Lennox Head surfer wins world title

Tyler Wright has won her second world title.
mcraig
by

FORMER Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright has won back-to-back world titles in Hawaii.

Wright only needed to win her quarter-final heat against dangerous wildcard Brisa Hennessy to secure her second world title.

And the 23-year-old tackled the task, posting two strong scores to combo the young Hawaiian who had taken out Sally Fitzgibbons earlier in the event.

Wright pointed at the sky in triumph and hugged Hennessy in delight when the world title was secure.

"Wow. It's, yep, it's kinda weird because I was so excited up the hill and so excited to be in this position," Wright said.

"All through the year, little ups and downs, I was happy before I won, and I'm happy now."
 

Lismore Northern Star
