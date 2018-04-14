Former home of Lismore's founder goes under the hammer

The historic Monaltrie Homestead went to auction on Saturday.

THE future of a piece of Lismore hangs in the balance after its on-site auction.

Monaltrie Homestead, built about 1861 and first owned by Lismore's founder William Wilson, was passed in after bidding reached $710,000.

The impending auction had garnered strong interest due to the 39.58ha property's heritage value and the 157-year-old building's verandah was filled with bidders and onlookers when it went under the hammer this morning.

Owner Myrline Hensley and some of her children - including current resident Christopher Hensley - were present at the auction, which was run by Ian Weir & Son Real Estate Agents.

Chris Hensley has put the Monaltrie Homestead, one of the oldest houses in Lismore, on the market after living there for 38 years. Marc Stapelberg

Sisters Anne Williams, Gabrielle Hensley and Sue Hamilton said they had many fond memories at the property, which their cattle-farming grandfather bought almost six decades ago.

"It's been in the family since 1960,” Ms Williams said.

"It was the founder of Lismore William, Wilson's house, and he's actually buried on the property in the old cemetery with his descendants.

"I think that's what it's all about, it's maintaining the history and the heritage of the house.

"That's what our oldest brother, Christopher, has tried to do with the place.”

She said the predominantly flood-free nature of the land, its proximity to the heart of Lismore and the stunning rural outlook meant there was no shortage of possibilities for the block.

Monaltrie Homestead was built by master builder William Clements with red cedar, white beech and hoop pine.

It's understood post-auction negotiations are ongoing.