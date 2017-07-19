Former high ranking parish priest accused of child sex abuse

A RETIRED Catholic parish priest who stands accused of several child sexual abuse offences was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday where his case was mentioned.

Richard St John Cattell, 77, who now lives on the Gold Coast, faces nine historic charges including intercourse with a male between 10 and 17 years old as well as aggravated indecent assault with a boy under his authority.

Cattell served as a parish priest at several NSW parishes in the 1970s and 1980s before being promoted to Vicar-General of the Diocese of Parramatta in the early 1990s.

The offences allegedly occurred during Cattel's time as a parish priest at various NSW parishes in Sydney and surrounds.

Prosecutor Luke Wiggins told the court on Tuesday the "bulk" of the alleged offences occurred in the Hawkesbury region on the Central Coast, while some of the charges occured at other locations such as Mollymook on the South Coast.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter to Penrith Local Court on July 28.

Cattell was excused from appearing at the next court date if legally represented.