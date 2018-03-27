Menu
799 Ballina Road in Goonellabah is now under construction.
799 Ballina Road in Goonellabah is now under construction.
Former G'bah supermarket being fixed up for new tenants

JASMINE BURKE
27th Mar 2018 12:40 PM

IT'S been empty for more than two years since the Spar supermarket closed its doors in January 2016, but 799 Ballina Rd at Goonellabah is now being refurbished.

A section of the space next to Chemist Warehouse is currently being fit out for a new dental clinic.

Reports from construction staff and adjacent businesses indicate that another large section within the building will remain empty for now.

North Coast Radiology is also existing on the site.

The development application for the dental fitout stated the estimated cost to be $300,000.

Lismore City Council approved the development application in December last year for a maximum of three dental practitioners to work from the premises at any one time.

