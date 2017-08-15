Former foes join forces to win gold at Masters Games

MEMBERS of the Harlequins Soccer Team are normally fierce rivals on the field, but will join forces to compete in the Masters Games against teams from across the Northern Rivers and south-east Queensland.

The members - who once played for local clubs including Richmond Rovers, Workers, Italo Stars, Goonellabah and Kyogle - will come from across the country to represent Lismore during the 10th Lismore Workers Masters Games from September 22-24.

Harlequins captain Adam Sheridan said it's one of the few times they get to play on the same team with some of their former foes.

"It's like a mini reunion of sorts with people coming from all over the country to participate in the team. It's a fantastic tradition.”

The Harlequins Soccer Team has a long history in Lismore, starting in 1993 after a group of Lismore mates went away on a soccer trip.

In 1994, the soccer enthusiasts won a gold medal at the Pan Pacific Masters and that winning tradition continued.

They played masters games across the country and went on to win gold at the Pan Pacific Masters in every age category (35s, 45s and 50s).

One of the founders, Tony Wilson, originally a Richmond Rover, said the Harlequins were born at a time when Lismore was producing an incredibly high standard of soccer players.

"There was a brilliant standard of football players in Lismore at the time - they were dominant players, and many could walk out of Lismore and play in the first team of any team in Australia,” Mr Wilson said.

"It's wonderful to see this new transition and resurrection of the team, with a new generation that sees this great passion and great philosophy and they want to buy into it.”

Adam is delighted to carry on the Harlequins tradition and said his oldest competitor in 2017 is the ripe old age of 39, while many in the team are sons of former Harlequins.

"The original Harlequins were fathers, uncles, soccer coaches - so many of the team at this year's Masters Games have grown up in that tradition,” Adam said.

Registrations for the 10th Lismore Workers Masters Games are open until August 18.

People can sign up at www.lismoremastersgames.com.au for: baseball, cricket, dressage, golf, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, Oztag, fitness challenge, football, five-side football, softball and mini-lympics.