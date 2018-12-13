Another day, another Twitter feud with Britt McHenry at the centre.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, former ESPN McHenry fired off a pointed criticism aimed at the network's High Noon program which is hosted by Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre.

"Does anyone actually watch this show? Example of (former ESPN president John) Skipper filling demo's over talent," McHenry posted, seeming to allege Jones and Torre got their show because they are minorities.

The message was screengrabbed by another alum of the Worldwide Leader, Jemele Hill, who left ESPN in August.

"Be careful, your racism is showing," Hill tweeted.

Replying to two of her Twitter followers, Hill explained why she shared McHenry's Instagram story.

"Had she just said she didn't like the show, I wouldn't have said anything. But she immediately suggested that they were on TV because of her race. These guys are my friends, and she's a moron for belittling them in that way," she penned.

Co-host Torre later retweeted another message from Hill that read: "It's not even about Skipper, it's about the fact that her go-to insult was that the people of colour on TV aren't qualified. She's the same one who said she's not at ESPN because she's white. Complete clown."

He also took a jab at McHenry's past, which included a suspension from the ESPN in 2015 after a video surfaced of the former reporter mocking a car impound lot attendant.

"She should stop worrying about filling 'demo's' and start working about filling parking meters," Torre tweeted.

Britt McHenry in action for ESPN

McHenry, who once claimed without evidence that ESPN laid her off because she was white, didn't take his insult lying down.

"Maybe if you had better & original humour, your show wouldn't have already been cut to half hour. Thanks for keeping up with my IG though!"

Her suspension and eventual departure from ESPN was the result of an infamous video which showed her making fun of the attendant's teeth and weight.

"I'm in the news, sweetheart, I will f***ing sue this place," McHenry was filmed saying to the attendant.

The video, which appeared on LiveLeak, shows McHenry relentlessly mocking the clerk in a nasty attack.

"Yep, that's all you care about, is just taking people's money," McHenry says.

"With no education, no skillset, just wanted to clarify that. … Do you feel good about your job? So I could be a college drop-out and do the same thing? Why, cause I have a brain and you don't?"

"I'm on television and you're in a f***ing trailer, honey."

Following her departure from ESPN in 2016, McHenry has since become a host for Fox Nation.