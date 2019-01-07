Rooney arrested at American airport

Rooney had a bit too much to drink.

Football star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month for being drunk and swearing in public and paid a $25 fine, according to police.

The former Manchester United and England captain was taken into custody on December 16 in Virginia, officials confirmed on Monday morning (EDT).

It is believed the 33-year-old, who now places for American team DC United, was detained at Washington's Dulles airport, which is near the club's stadium.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said: "He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 16 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

"He was later released on a personal recognisance bond."

DC United released a statement saying: "We understand the media's interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that DC United will handle internally. We have no further comment."

The former England captain was apparently at the airport after a trip back from Saudi Arabia where he attended the Riyadh Formula E Grand Prix. He posted a photo of himself on December 14 from at an event in the city.

Rooney is serving a two-year UK drink driving ban stemming from a September 2017 arrest in England. He admitted to drink-driving on a night out when he was caught driving a woman named Laura Simpson's Volkswagen Beetle when nearly three times the legal limit.

Along with his ban Rooney was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service. It later emerged Rooney was docked two weeks of wages - about $535,000 - while with Everton.

Rooney's wife Coleen was pregnant with the couple's fourth child at the time and had made the announcement days before his arrest.

Simpson later revealed she had "kissed and hugged" the football star after they met in a bar before he drove her VW Beetle in Cheshire.

The 33-year-old forward came to Washington last July, signing with DC United and taking the last-place Major League Soccer club into the playoffs in his first half-season with the squad.

Rooney was the centrepiece of United's marketing campaign as the team opened a new stadium, the English star saying upon his arrival he looked forward to the challenge and enjoyed the relative anonymity afforded by suburban life in America.

Rooney, who has retired from international duty, signed a three-year deal with DC United after quitting Everton - the club he started his professional career with as a teenager before joining Manchester United.

With The Sun