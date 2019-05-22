Menu
Dylan Voller arrives at the Southport District Court today. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in New South Wales. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Crime

Dylan Voller wanted over alleged armed robbery

by CRAIG DUNLOP
22nd May 2019 11:45 AM
SELF styled youth justice campaigner Dylan Voller was allegedly involved in an armed robbery in regional New South Wales in January.

The Deniliquin Local Court issued a warrant for Voller's arrest earlier this month, the Murray River Police district said in a statement.

Voller, 21, is facing charges of robbery while being armed with an offensive weapon and shoplifting, stemming from two alleged incidents in Moama in January and March this year.

"If you see Mr Voller, do not approach him, but contact triple-0 immediately," the NSW police statement said.

Footage of Voller in a restraint chair and a spit hood prompted the Royal Commission into the protection and detention of children in the Northern Territory.

Voller on Monday night posted on Instagram that "I'm a dick head my life is f**ked …".

He was also due in the Southport District Court on Tuesday, where he was due to be sentenced for offending committed during so-called protests at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

