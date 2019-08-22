Menu
Tim Fischer and his Steam Locomotion book at Albury railway station. Picture: Zoe Phillips.
News

Former deputy PM Tim Fischer dies

by AAP
22nd Aug 2019 12:39 PM

FORMER deputy prime minister Tim Fischer has died in a southern NSW hospital following a fight with cancer.

Mr Fischer, 73, had been battling acute leukaemia and cancer for 10 years.

He was treated at the Albury Wodonga Cancer Centre.

Fischer was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2016 but had previously battled bladder and prostate cancer.

\Tim Fischer with son Harrison in 1994.
Fisher is survived by his wife Judy and his two sons, Dominic and Harrison.

In May, when he opened a museum dedicated to his life at his birthplace of Lockhart, near Wagga Wagga, he revealed he was hoping for a remission.

"Almost in remission, not quite. I am just uplifted by this nice gallery," he said at the time.

Tim Fischer and his Steam Locomotion book at Albury railway station. Picture: Zoe Phillips.
Mr Fischer, who first became an MP at the age of 24, was National leader from 1990 to 1999 and deputy prime minister in the Howard government from 1996 to 1999.

When he resigned as deputy prime minister, the then Labor leader Kim Beazley described him as "one of the genuinely loved people in this place".

He quit politics in 2001.

