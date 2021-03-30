Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The moment of the alleged assault was captured in a mobile phone video.
The moment of the alleged assault was captured in a mobile phone video.
News

Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen faces court

Aisling Brennan
30th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former NSW Police officer who allegedly assaulted a teenager while on duty on the Northern Rivers will undergo a mental health assessment.

In September 2019, officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced an extensive review regarding an alleged assault in Casino involving a then 39-year-old senior constable and a 17-year-old teenage boy.

The officer, formerly attached to Richmond Police District, was on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

The now 40-year-old man was charged with common assault on February 7 for the alleged incident.

When his matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court on March 22, the man’s solicitor applied for an adjournment to allow his client to undergo a mental health assessment.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter under Section 32.

He is no longer a member of the NSW Police Force.


alleged assault casino crime lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bluesfest Byron Bay set to go ahead, despite COVID scare

        Premium Content Bluesfest Byron Bay set to go ahead, despite COVID scare

        News NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the event will congregate 9000 to 16,500 people each day.

        Venues respond to revelation of COVID-19 connection

        Premium Content Venues respond to revelation of COVID-19 connection

        News At least one restaurant has closed after the COVID scare

        Officer charged with manslaughter has court order upheald

        Premium Content Officer charged with manslaughter has court order upheald

        News A NSW Correctional Services officer has been charged with the manslaughter of...

        Fire reported on Pacific Highway this afternoon

        Premium Content Fire reported on Pacific Highway this afternoon

        News Emergency fire crews are responding to reports of a fire