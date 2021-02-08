Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The alleged assault was caught on video using a mobile phone.
The alleged assault was caught on video using a mobile phone.
News

Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen

Javier Encalada
8th Feb 2021 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former NSW Police officer was charged for an alleged on-duty assault on the Northern Rivers.

In September 2019, officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced an extensive review regarding an alleged assault in Casino involving a then 39-year-old senior constable and a 17-year-old teenage boy.

The officer, formerly attached to Richmond Police District, was on-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

About 5.30pm on Sunday, February 7, the now 40-year-old man was issued with a court attendance notice for the offence of common assault.

He is due to face Lismore Local Court on Monday, March 22.

The man is no longer a member of the NSW Police Force.

The moment of the alleged assault was captured in a mobile phone video.
The moment of the alleged assault was captured in a mobile phone video.
casino nsw northern rivers crime news richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘POLARISING’: Boardriding club hits back over WSL debacle

        Premium Content ‘POLARISING’: Boardriding club hits back over WSL debacle

        News The club says it was “extremely disappointed” to be targeted by sections of the Lennox Head community.

        Taser used to subdue shirtless man who punched cop

        Premium Content Taser used to subdue shirtless man who punched cop

        News Police will allege the man punched a Senior Constable in his face causing serious...

        Tenterfield Show brings ‘best of the country to town’

        Premium Content Tenterfield Show brings ‘best of the country to town’

        News The Tenterfield Show was a huge success as the first Northern NSW show of the...

        71-year-old man found with ice, cannabis

        Premium Content 71-year-old man found with ice, cannabis

        News The North Coast man was searched by police at a local BP service station.