Former Games boxer charged over nightclub assault

The alleged incident happened outside Sin City at Surfers Paradise. Picture: File photo

The alleged incident happened outside Sin City at Surfers Paradise. Picture: File photo

A FORMER Commonwealth Games athlete has been charged over an alleged glassing incident at a Gold Coast nightclub overnight.

Police have charged Stephen Lavelle, 27, following the incident at Sin City nightclub.

Lavelle won bronze for Scotland in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. He now lives in Melbourne.

Lavelle was detained by police in the party precinct about 3.15am but was granted watch house bail hours later.

Scottish boxer Stephen Lavelle competing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

The 27-year-old left the Southport watch house about 8am, covering his face and wearing a black T-shirt and white, blood-splattered shorts.

Police allege the disturbance began about 3am on the dancefloor at Sin City in Surfers Paradise, between the 27-year-old man and two 18-year-olds - a man and a woman.

"Police will allege the incident rapidly escalated into a physical confrontation during which time the woman was punched in the face and a glass thrown at the 18-year-old man, striking him in the face and causing a significant laceration," police said in a statement.

The alleged assault was intervened by security who escorted both men from the venue and called police.

The 18-year-old man was this morning at the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was not injured.

Lavelle was a bronze medallist in the 91kg boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014. He has been on the Gold Coast watching the Games but does not have any official association with the event. He tweeted about the Games last week but his Twitter account could not be seen this morning.

Police have charged him with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on April 30.

Investigations are continuing.

The location of the alleged assault, Sin City, was also where Usain Bolt partied last night, hitting the DJ decks. Bolt was not involved in the altercation.