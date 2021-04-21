Former church about to become trendy art gallery

Ballina Shire Council has submitted plans to turn the former Uniting Church building at Rous Mill into an art gallery for public exhibition.

A development application to turn the former Uniting Church at Rous Mill into an art gallery is back on public exhibition.

Ballina Shire Council received an application to turn the former church at 36 Rous Mill Road into an art gallery and pottery studio.

The project included the use of the existing building as exhibition space, adding a deck, and the erection a building to be used for office and storage, an outdoor kitchen, bathroom and shared toilet amenities.

The project also included new buildings for glazing and hand building, an undercover kiln, a pottery studio, plus and upgrading of the existing car access and provision of six on-site carparking spaces plus ancillary infrastructure.

The current owner, Ray Cavill, purchased the property in June 2018 with the wish to develop it as a small art gallery and studio.

Mr Cavill has several qualifications in teaching and visual art specialising in ceramics.

In his submission, he expressed his expectation to hold exhibitions four to eight times a year.

The original submission was launched in June 2020, showing the cost of project to be around $350,000.

The former Uniting Church building at Rous Mill, before it was sold in 2018.

The exhibition space will be open five days week, as well as one weekend out of four.

The operations of the art gallery would also mean weekend workshops, eight to 10 times per year and intensive workshops of five days during school holidays four times per year (with five people per workshop).

The proposal received nearly a dozen submissions from nearby neighbours objecting to it.

Most of the objections pointed to the same issue ‒ the original plan to create a residence for visiting artists to stay at within the property.

Adrian Lenton was one of the residents who submitted an objection to the project.

"This would set a precedent for other properties in the Ballina Shire area with no building entitlement, of which there are two in very close proximity, namely the tennis courts next door, and the old stables at the Rous Mill crossroads," the submission stated.

Another common objection to the proposal was the estimated 20 carpark spaces were neeeded for the new art gallery.

A new submission from September 2020 removed the caretaker facilities (bathroom and bedroom) and changed them into a storeroom and office, plus other changes.

A 3D model of what the proposed art gallery project at Rous Mill Road would look like.

The application will be on public exhibition until May 5 via Ballina Shire Council's website.