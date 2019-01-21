Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

OFFICER INJURED: Former Casino Police officer Sgt Mark Johnston (back left) is recovering at Gold Coast Hospital from a gunshot wound after attending a domestic incident at Glen Innes. In happier times Sgt Johnston (then a senior constable) poses with colleagues at Casino Police Station.

OFFICER INJURED: Former Casino Police officer Sgt Mark Johnston (back left) is recovering at Gold Coast Hospital from a gunshot wound after attending a domestic incident at Glen Innes. In happier times Sgt Johnston (then a senior constable) poses with colleagues at Casino Police Station. Cathy Adams

A POLICE officer who spent 15 years working on the Northern Rivers is recovering at the Gold Coast University Hospital after being shot in the head at Glen Innes on Friday.

Sergeant Mark Johnston, who is currently assigned to the New England Police District, was shot when he and another officer were called to attend a domestic assault at a premises on Church St, Glen Innes on Friday about 9.50pm.

About 10.50pm, while on the scene, Sgt Johnson and a female colleague suffered gunshot wounds, while a third officer was uninjured.

Until recently, Sgt Johnston was assigned to the Casino Police Station and was also a retained fire-fighter with the Fire & Rescue Casino for nearly 15 years until just before Christmas 2018.

His former colleagues at the Goonellabah Fire Station have expressed their sincere wishes for Sgt Johnston's full recovery on social media.

The post read: "Most people by now would have heard of the shocking shooting of the two police officers at Glenn Innes on Friday night investigating a domestic incident.

"Sergeant Mark Johnston served with Fire & Rescue as a retained firefighter just short of 15 years until his retirement from 253 Station Casino prior to Christmas 2018.

"We wish Mark and his police colleague Helen a speedy recovery.

"Thoughts also for the families of both officers."

On Sunday NSW Police media reported Sgt Johnston received a visit from senior NSW Police officers.

"Acting Commissioner Worboys, Tweed-Byron Police District Commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell and other senior police officers visited the two officers at the Gold Coast University Hospital on Sunday," police media said.

They reported the female leading senior constable remains in a serious but stable condition and may require further surgery.

Sgt Johnston has undergone surgery and remains in a stable condition.

"Police would like to thank everyone in the community for their continued support and well wishes... as the incident is subject to a critical incident investigation, no further information is available at this time."

Police said on Sunday the officers targeted in the shooting, as well as two neighbours who helped them, would be considered for bravery awards following the incident.