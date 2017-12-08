Former Casino man accused of 32 child sex offences

COURT proceedings against a former Casino man accused of a raft of historical child sexual abuse crimes appear to be moving towards a resolution after two years.

Cecil James Blyth was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, where the matter was mentioned for the 12th time since Blyth was charged in late 2015.

The 63-year-old now lives five hours' drive away near Kingaroy in Queensland.

He is accused of the repeated indecent and sexual assault of a four to eight year old girl between late 1977 and early 1981, while in his mid-20s.

Blyth is charged with 18 counts of assaulting a female and committing an act of indecency, and 14 counts of committing an act of indecency on a female under 16 years old.

Thirty of the charges concern a single alleged victim, while two others relate to an unknown alleged female victim.

All of the alleged assaults happened in Casino.

On Tuesday the DPP prosecutor told the court that facts were being negotiated "towards a resolution".

The matter was adjourned to December 19 to return to Lismore Local Court when the court heard Blyth is "likely" to be committed for sentence.

He is required to attend court.