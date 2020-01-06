Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Businessman Anthony Keith Silver has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the corporate regulator.
Businessman Anthony Keith Silver has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the corporate regulator.
Business

Former businessman accused of $1.8m fraud

by JACOB MILEY
6th Jan 2020 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Gold Coast businessman has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the corporate regulator.

Anthony Keith Silver, also known as Tony Silver, faces five counts of fraud with a value of $1.8 million.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission will allege Mr Silver dishonestly caused detriment to investors by using investment funds for purposes other than what had been anticipated back in 2009 and 2010.

The charges were heard briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning where it was described as a "complex fraud matter".

The court heard there was a "significant amount of documents" in the brief of evidence.

"It's going to be a complex fraud matter, it's likely to go to trial, it's likely senior counsel will be involved at some point," Mr Silver's solicitor said.

Mr Silver was released on conditional bail and the matter will next be heard on February 17.

anthony keith silver business crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        premium_icon Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        News Local RFS volunteers have been fighting fires for months yet still they willingly jump in the truck to help their RFS mates

        BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        premium_icon BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        News Leadership and communication were the focus when almost half the LGA was burned

        How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        premium_icon How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        News Multiple business owners in Byron have agreed that the hospitality industry this...

        Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        premium_icon Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        News WITH the severe drought, a current trend has seen people ditching the chlorine and...