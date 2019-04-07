Theo: Roar owners must shell out or sell up

Former Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Michael Theo says the club’s owners must invest in the club. Picture: AAP

Brisbane legend Michael Theo has called on the Roar's owners to rectify the mess the three-time A-League champions are in or sell the club.

If the mercy rule could be applied in football, the tortured Roar and their fed-up fans would have called for it several weeks ago as their season from hell drags on.

The reality is that Brisbane have three matches left before their nightmare campaign - the worst in the club's 14-year history - ends.

Friday night's 4-1 loss to Melbourne City at AAMI Park was the Roar's 15th defeat of the season and yet another dismal display.

Brisbane's cause isn't being helped by the club delaying the announcement of who will coach the Roar next season.

Whether it's favourite Robbie Fowler, current interim coach Darren Davies or someone else, the new coach should have been named weeks ago considering previous mentor John Aloisi quit in December.

The needless delay is affecting nervous players facing uncertain futures and hurting the club's chances of being properly prepared for next season.

Former Roar goalkeeper Theo, who won three of his five A-League championships with Brisbane, called on the club's owners, Indonesian conglomerate the Bakrie Group, to shape up or ship out.

"They have to make a call moving forward whether they're committed to remain with the club or look for someone that is," Theo told The Sunday Mail.

"It seems like they (the Bakries) are doing the bare minimum to scrape through.

"If you want to be competing year in, year out with the likes of Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC, you need owners who are willing to put their hands in their pockets even more so and really attract good people, attract good marquees ... it stems all from that

"It's so disappointing. It's the bottom of the pit where it's at. There's only one way to go but they have to make sure they get the right people in and get this club back to where it belongs.

"The sooner they get a coach in the better it is for the club and everyone because at least they can start making football decisions."

Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong was contacted for comment but did not return phone calls.

Brisbane's severe casualty list further grew on Friday, with veteran Henrique likely to have played his last match for the club after hurting his groin and defender Ruon Tongyik injuring his hamstring.

Tongyik's expected absence from the Roar's home clash this Friday night against Wellington Phoenix will particularly hurt a Brisbane side whose shaky backline was already makeshift at best.

Interim coach Davies hoped his players would grow stronger by going through such "tough times".

"We'll continue to represent the city, the state and the club badge with pride," Davies said.