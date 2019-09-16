Former BMX club treasurer pleads guilty to stealing $15k

Sheree Cowle will be sentenced in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month.

SHE was there to look after the finances of the organisation, but she nearly drove them to collapse.

Sheree Cowle appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today where she pleaded guilty to stealing $15,000 from the Bundaberg BMX Club.

It's taken almost two years for proceedings to reach the pointy end after Cowle was charged with one count of stealing by agents as a power of attorney for disposition of property for the offence in October 2017.

The money was stolen over a five-month period that year.

Cowle was the club's treasurer at the time of the theft.

At the time of the incident, the club was preparing to pay a $1600 power bill and a $1200 rates bill.

At the time, the then Bundaberg BMX Club president Shane Davies told the NewsMail they were gutted over what happened and at the time had more bills to pay than money.

"It's the kids that are affected badly," he said.

"A couple of kids have ADHD and they need this outlet to burn lots of energy.

"I'm heartbroken for them."

On October 2 2017 the track's surface was also destroyed after a substantial amount of rain.

Back in May, after Cowle did not appear in court when the matter was mentioned, Magistrate Ross Woodford told her lawyer Rian Dwyer he would put her behind bars if she didn't show up.

Magistrate Terry Duroux today adjourned the case for sentencing so Cowle could await funding for legal aid.

Mr Duroux urged Cowle to go straight to her lawyer's office so things could get moving along.

"I have arraigned you, this is no longer on a trial trajectory," he said.

Cowle represented herself in the court room.

She will be sentenced in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month.