Former bank building at Alstonville sold before auction

The old NAB building at Alstonville has sold. Rebecca Lollback

THE old National Australia Bank in Main St at Alstonville has sold before it went to auction.

Troy MacRae from Elders Alstonville said it was a good result for this iconic building.

"At this stage the new owner doesn't want me to reveal details," he said.

"But I can say that it was a local buyer and the building will be used for a retail business."

The building was home to the NAB branch until it closed in October last year.

The 223sqm property includes office space and amenities, with an additional storage facility at the rear of the building.

The building is still host to an active ATM, which will remain leased by the National Australia Bank Limited for two years with an option period.

