Former Ballina junior claims fullback spot for the Knights

NRL DEBUT: Ballina junior Nick Meaney will play his first game of NRL with Newcastle on Friday night.

BALLINA junior Nick Meaney will make his NRL debut at the Newcastle Knights when they play the Parramatta Eels on Friday night.

The 20-year-old has been named at his preferred position of fullback replacing the injured Kalyn Ponga at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Meaney will get the chance to play alongside halfback Mitchell Pearce who is returning from a long-term pectoral injury.

It looked like the former St John's College Woodlawn student would leave Newcastle without getting a start in the NRL after signing with the Canterbury Bulldogs for next season.

However, Meaney was hopeful of getting a chance at the Knights beforehand and will be jumping out of his skin to play fullback.

He signed with the Bulldogs before the June 30 deadline but was determined to see the year out at Newcastle.

"I set a goal to play first grade at Newcastle and that has always been my aim,” Meaney said.

"It will be exciting to make a fresh start next year and I think I'm ready for whatever comes my way.

"I have mates and family in Sydney and you work really hard to get these opportunities.

Meaney is the second Ballina junior to make the NRL in recent years and follows on from Brian Kelly who won a Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League premiership at the Seagulls in 2013.

Kelly made his NRL debut at Manly last season and has been playing the the centres since.

Sydney Roosters second-rower Mitchell Aubusson is another Ballina junior still playing in the NRL.

Meaney made his NRRRL first grade debut at Ballina in 2014 and won back-to-back premierships before moving to Newcastle.

In his first season at the club, he was the Knights' Under-20s Player of the Year and last season, he played NSW Under 20's and was the club's NSW Cup Player of the Year.

Stuck behind Ponga, Meaney inked a three-year deal with the Bulldogs where he will likely get first crack at fullback following the departure of Moses Mbye.